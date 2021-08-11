Skubick: Are James Craig and Gov Whitmer really neck-and-neck?

FILE – In this July 6, 2021 photo, retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig speaks at the Jackson County Republican Committee “Under the Oaks” birthday celebration in Jackson, Mich. About a half-dozen police chiefs and high-ranking law enforcement officers are running for higher office more than a year after George Floyd’s murder prompted debate over police reform and whether to slash law enforcement funding. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the GOP candidates for governor is claiming he is tied with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the latest poll- but the author of that survey says the claim by James Craig may be misleading.

If you were GOP candidate for governor James Craig and you saw a poll showing you at 45% and the governor at 47% you would have done this, too.

This fundraising letter that went out recently claiming the race was tied and Mr. Craig notes that he hasn’t done anything yet.

The man who did the poll stands by the numbers, but explains the 45% for Mr. Craig does not necessarily mean everyone voting for him actually knew who he was.

Instead, many of the voters may have been registering with an anti-Whitmer attitude because half of the voters don’t like her.

“I think it is possible and as you look at the governor’s image and its at 49% favorable and 50% unfavorable”, said Andy Weissert.

In a head-to-head match-up between the Governor and former GOP Secretary of State Candice Miller, the Governor had a meager one-point lead, but 6 News Pollster Bernie Porn says 34% of the voters did not know anything about Ms. Miller.

The pollster did not ask voters if they knew the former Detroit police chief, which would have helped answer how many in his 45% knew who they were voting for or was it just because he had an R after his name.

“Hardcore Republicans are never going to vote for her, so they may never heard of Craig, but they see the R next to the name and some people just vote for the party,” said Weissert.

Of course, the Craig campaign did not explain any of this in the pitch for money.

