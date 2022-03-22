LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The state Auditor General issued a report today on how the Secretary of State’s office is doing at conducting fair and open elections, and one finding was that more dead persons are voting in Michigan.

The Great Lakes state has what is called the Qualified Voter File (QVF), with around 8 million names in it. Before you vote, there is a cross-check to make sure a person is registered and alive.

At today’s House Election Committee hearing, lawmakers were told about dead voters.

“Our analysis of the QVF in the history of the past eight elections found 2,775 votes cast by electors who died prior to the election,” said Auditor General Doug Ringler. “Because of the delay of reporting the day of a person’s death, removal from the file by election workers on election day is less likely to identify or reject the ballot when a person’s death is close to the election.”

Some Republicans have complained about dead persons voting undermining the validity of the election, but the Auditor General’s office reports the number of dead persons voting can be traced to this:

“The votes cast is larger, plus the volume of absentee ballots has significantly increased. This is one of the reasons why we’re seeing voters deceased on election day,” said Jonothan Brader, the State Elections Director.

One GOP lawmaker complained that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reported that audits were completed after the election, but the auditors told the committee not all the clerks did the work.

“Was someone lying is what I’m trying to figure out?” said Steve Johnson. “Our understanding raised by the BOE was that there were misunderstandings with the clerks. They didn’t communicate to use that anyone failed to do it and lied.”

The Auditor-General reported the Bureau of Elections did a sufficient job on protecting the vote but there was room for improvement, and the state elections director reports that recommendations for changes have been made.