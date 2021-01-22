SKUBICK: Bars and restaurants are set to reopen soon, but not every establishment is happy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan bars and restaurants are set to partially reopen on February first, but not every restaurant owner is happy about the new restrictions, reports WLNS’ Tim Skubick.

Restaurateurs and bar owners have been dealing with no indoor dining for months, and now the governor is partially lifting the ban.

Restaurant owner Scott Ellis is one of those unhappy businessmen.

“We still maintain that bars and restaurants are not the problem,” he said.

Ellis’ problem with the Governor’s orders lies with how few people a restaraunt is allowed to let in.

The current order allows for 25% capacity with a 10 p.m. curfew. Ellis wants a 50% capacity limit with no curfew.

“25% won’t last a month, and 20% won’t even re-open,” said Ellis.

The Governor argues to slow the spread of the virus, you need a limit on human gatherings.

The administration explains that the new order is based on improving case numbers.

“Our case rate is now at 225 per million and has been declining for the last eleven days. Our test positivity rate is now at 6.8% and has been declining the last 12 days. Our hospitalizations also continue to decline. Now, just under 10% of hospital beds are being used for COVID-19. A decline for seven weeks,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Deputy Director for Health and Human Services

The governor says we aren’t out of the wood yet, but there’s a good feeling of optimism.