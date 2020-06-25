Skubick: Bonus unemployment check is not in the mail

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Last May there were 125,000 unemployed persons in Michigan who had waited months to get their first check.

That number has been reduced but there is a proposal in the House to give those folks a $1000 bonus for waiting so long.

“It’s a very desperate situation for a lot of people,” says Rep. John Cherry.

With a jobless rate hovering around 20%, the state has been struggling to process all those unemployment claims and there’s a target group of 33,000 residents that could be in line for a $1000 bonus for waiting so long.

“These are people who have gone 10 or more weeks without getting processed into the system and you ask how is it possible to go through how many months without income,” added Rep Cherry.

Talk to any member of the legislature and he or she will tell you their phones are ringing off the hook with pleas for help. Help that has been delayed.

“We’ve had people crying on the phone, some legislators report some have threatened to commit suicide,” said Rep. Cherry. “It’s rough for people and for our staff to talk about.”

A House committee took testimony this week on the $1000 bonus but you have to ask: if the state had trouble handling the normal jobless check, would the same thing happen on getting this bonus into the hands of those who need it?

Rep. Cherry says the Treasury Department would be in charge of that and they can get it done.

“They know who they are,” insists Rep. Cherry. “They can send that info. The treasurer can do that type of stuff quick.”

That’s the good news. The bad news is the legislature is off until mid-July, so the bonus check will not be in the mail, if at all.