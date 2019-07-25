Skubick: Changing Michigan’s term limits

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/AP) - A man fatally shot an escaped alligator after he says the reptile lunged at him at his rural Michigan property.

Derrick Fells says he was collecting minnows Saturday in Tuscola County’s Dayton Township when he heard a “hissing” sound and the alligator tried to attack.

The alligator was shot about 65 miles north of Detroit.

Undersheriff Robert E. Baxter said the gator was between 5 and 6 feet long and weighed about 50 to 60 pounds, according to our partners at MLive.

Investigators determined that the alligator escaped from a fenced enclosure at a nearby property where an exotic animal rescue was operating.

Two other alligators are there, along with snakes, tortoises, turtles and emus.

The property owner told deputies he has an exotic animal rescue and conducts educational seminars with the animals at local schools and outdoor expos.

The Dayton Township gator attack is the latest in a series of alligator-related incidents to occur in Michigan this summer.

On June 27th, a 3-foot-long alligator was found tangled up in fishing nets in the backyard of a home in Jackson County’s Hanover Township.

The same day, a 21-year-old alligator named Wally was struck by a vehicle and killed in Delta Township just outside of the Lansing city limits.

Authorities in Macomb County’s Eastpointe impounded two baby alligators and took them to Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan on July 9th.

Four days later, Kent County Animal Control officers seized a 4-foot-long alligator from an Alpine Township duplex after its owner had apparently left it behind when he had moved out.

In Owosso a 4-foot-long alligator managed to escape twice from a cage in its owner’s Hamblin Street residence on July 14th and again on the 15th. The animal was caught both times and returned to its owner, who said he plans on getting rid of the alligator once he finds a sanctuary to take it.

On July 18th, a 20-year-old American alligator escaped, lassoed, and returned to his family’s Milford Township home.

Michigan defines an exotic animal as any that are not native to North America and prohibits private ownership of lions, tigers, cougars, cheetahs, leopards, jaguars, panthers, and bears.

Since Michigan does not have a state law about alligators and other reptiles, it’s up to individual counties and municipalities to pass regulations or ordinances.

“This time of year, people like taking them outside or they think they can build something outside for them and then they escape,” said David Critchlow, owner of alligator rescue center Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Calhoun County.

Critchlow estimated there are 2,000 to 3,000 alligators in private ownership just in Michigan. With the state not regulating alligators, though, there is no way to track their numbers definitively.