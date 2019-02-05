Skubick: Consumers Energy critic questions utility's emergency back-up plan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - In the aftermath of that Consumers Energy energy crisis last week some critics are contending that the company should have had a backup plan.

This reporter asked Governor Whitmer if there should there been a backup pump.

She replied, "Tim, I think that there said have been some redundancy that wasn't there."

Basically, the governor agreed with Gary Glenn, the former chair of the House Energy Commission.

He and the C.E.O. of Consumers Energy have had their issues over time and now this one in the wake of that fire at a critical pumping station last week.

In an instant, 60 percent of the company's natural gas plummeted, creating fears that residents and businesses might lose their heat.

C.E.O. Patti Poppe urged customers to dial down to 65 degrees and Governor Whitmer made the same point.

Watching all this unfold was former Representative Gary Glenn, who has watched Consumers Energy for years.

And in this case he argues if the company had had a backup system the whole situation could have been avoided.

In a related story, Consumers Energy also ran negative T.V. ads against Mr Glenn when he was running for the state senate and he lost.

The state agency that regulates utilities found that Consumers spent $43,000,000 in dark money during last year's election, the highest amount of any utility in the country.

Mr. Glenn contends "that money should have gone elsewhere, instead of spending $43,000,000 on taking out people who don't agree with your monopoly privileges you maybe ought to spend it on infrastructure backup redundant systems at facilities like this one place that apparently handle 60 percent of their natural gas flow."

Mr. Glenn concedes a company cannot control the weather nor a fire so, on balance, it "did OK" but a backup system could have avoided this.