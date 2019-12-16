Skubick: Critics claim medical marijuana supply could dry up in weeks

Michigan’s medical marijuana supply could run out in less than two months due to a decision by the Whitmer administration to divert that pot to the recreational adult market.

Now the industry argues the state roll out of adult pot was botched.

The two sides in the medical marijuana dispute agree on one thing, the state did roll out pot for adults but on the effectiveness of the roll out, Andrew Brisbo, head of the MRA, said, “I don’t think it could have gone better from our perspective. It’s going very well so far.

Robin Schneider, the executive director of the Marijuana Association, has a different view. “I think Michigan is going to become the national model of how not to roll out an adult recreational program.”

The marijuana industry is not pleased that the Whitmer administration changed the start date from spring of next year to December 1st and then, to meet the demand for recreational use, the state diverted 50% of the medical marijuana pot so recreational customers could buy it.

Schneider, is the executive director of the Marijuana Association composed of sellers, shippers, and growers and they are none to happy with the governor’s office.

She tried to stop the early roll out but when she tried to contact the governor her office said Governor Whitmer was hard to reach on a trade mission in Israel.

The industry is already facing a shortage of pot.

Some stores ran out of stock the first week and, if that diversion of medical pot continues, how long before the state runs out?

Schneider estimates, “depending on how many transfers happen over to the recreational side, we could see medical pot run out, it could be as soon as two months.”

Asked for a response, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency did not address the two-month window but indicated the agency had to “strike a balance in making sure patients have access to their medicine”.

And it reports there are 145 medical pot growers in the state, but it should be noted it takes upwards of four to five months to harvest a pot plant.

So the state says nothing about patients being at risk, while the industry disagrees.