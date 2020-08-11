Skubick: Debate over guns in the State Capitol heats up again

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are new developments regarding guns in the State Capitol.

The top Republican leader in the State Senate is talking about banning all weapons in the House and Senate galleries.

Skubick: “Are you ready to ban guns in the Capitol?”

Sen. Mike Shirkey: “I don’t want to ban guns but I’m willing to talk about open carry in the galleries of the chambers.”

Last spring, during this totally legal open carry gun rally in the State Capitol, Senator Sylvia Santana wore a bulletproof vest because some demonstrators in the Senate gallery had weapons as they watched the senators debate on the floor below.

Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey got an earful from some Democrats who feared for their lives.

The State Capitol Commission has the authority to ban all weapons in the entire Capitol but it has not voted on that or any other proposal so far.

Now comes the Senate Republican leader who has the power to ban weapons in the Senate chambers and he’s considering such a move.

“We are talking about it, banning weapons in the gallery,” said Sen. Shirkey. “We’ve got the sergeants in charge of both chambers in the House and Senate and the police in the Senate trying to give us feedback as to what investments were going to be needed to enforce such a move.”

In order to keep demonstrators with weapons out the gallery they would do this..

Skubick: “You wouldn’t take guns away, you would lock down the gallery so nobody could get in?”

Sen. Shirkey: “Right.”

Skubick: “With guns or not?”

Sen. Shirkey: “Correct.”

But there is a provision in the state constitution that says if lawmakers are in session you can’t lock the building. But does that apply to locking down the gallery?

The question has never been asked but when asked this question, House Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield was clear…

Skubick: “So can I report that you have not ruled out the possibility of having guns in the gallery? “

Rep. Lee Chatfield: “I can tell you this. I don’t want to restrict the right of people to keep and bear arms and that applies to the entire Capitol.”

The two leaders and others have been kicking this around for weeks with the outcome unclear at this read.