Skubick: Debate sparks over excess pot sales

One of the opponents of legalized pot in Michigan is alleging that the bulk of medical marijuana growers in the state are selling their excess pot to non-medical marijuana users.

The previous State Medical Marijuana Board authorized some 30,000 persons to legally grow pot for medical marijuana patients.

But Randy Richardville, an opponent of the ballot proposal to legalized pot for adult usage, suggests those medical pot growers are breaking the law.

“We hear from law enforcement that I have talked to and they say over 90% of those people are involved in some sort of illegal distribution.” Richardville goes on to say “you can grow about 36 pounds a year and that’s more than Cheech and Chong can smoke and they say they are selling it for medicinal purposes and they are not suppose to charge for it. Well, you know that is not going on and they are selling it on either the brown or black market. It’s rampant.”

Mr. Richardville tells reporters with so much pot on the market, he’s worried about some of it ending up in hands that should not have it.

“That makes accessibility to children, it increases it significantly. How is law enforcement suppose to stop this illegal distribution?”

Josh Hovey, the spokesperson for the legalized pot coaliton reacts to these charges.

“I don’t know where he is getting his data but it is not true,” insists Hovey. “These medical marijuana growers are delivering a product for persons who are seriously ill.”