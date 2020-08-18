Skubick: Democrats break ranks over “Return to Learn” deal

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An unusually high number of legislative Democrats abandoned their governor this week over her “Return to Learn” deal with the Republicans.

So, what’s the story on the defections?

House Speaker Lee Chatfield was all aglow yesterday praising the bi-partisanship on the deal he and the other three leaders worked out with the governor.

“What we’re doing today is a true testament of what can happen when we work together,” said Rep. Chatfield.

But turns out not everybody was working together, especially on the Democratic side.

There are 16 Democratic state senators but only three of them voted with the governor on the plan, including the Democratic leader Jim Ananich and the assistant leader East Lansing Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr.

That means 13 other Democrats voted against their governor.

Over in the House the defections were a lot worse. There are 52 Democrats but the Democratic leader lost 25 of them, including two local lawmakers, Rep. Sarah Anthony and Rep. Kara Hope.

In all 56% of the Democrats said no to their governor.

The lieutenant governor defends the governor’s deal despite the opposition.

“They voted what they believed was important for their constituents and being responsive to their concerns,” explained Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “So we don’t have an issue with that. We made a deal that we believe is going to work for our school districts.”

The two teachers unions signed off on the deal while some school administrators have not.