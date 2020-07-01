Skubick: Educators digest Whitmer’s menu for reopening schools this fall

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The state’s education community is still digesting a 63-page roadmap on how to safely reopen schools in the fall.

But is the governor’s plan producing some indigestion?

“It won’t be perfect,” said Michigan Education Association president Paula Herbart. “There will be curves in the road ahead.”

Educators concede it won’t be easy to reopen schools but the governor’s re-opening road map has received good reviews as the schools are glad to have the guidance, but there are also some mandates that will be expensive.

“There are mandates as far as wearing masks, cleaning protocols, like that,” said Jennifer Smith of the Michigan Association of School Boards. “There are specifics in the plan.”

Peter Spadafore of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators adds, “the added cost of 400 dollars per pupil when it comes to cleaning regiments, PPE, regards all of the things requires to insure safety that address the virus spread that has to be in the school environment.”

While there are some mandates, the governor’s proposal does give local school boards room to fashion a reopening plan that fits their local needs.

The governor is concerned that masks have become a political issue, yet she argues the mask is one of the best ways to protect kids.

But could there be push back from some parents.

Skubick: “Do you anticipate that some parents will not want their kids in a mask all day?”

Peter Spadafore: “I suspect that is one of the issues we will have to deal with.”

Skubick: “Would you block kids from entering school without a mask?”

Spadafore: “We’ll have to see what those enforcement measures look like.”

Like the MEA president warned, there could be curves in the road and mandatory masks could be one of them.