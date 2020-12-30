SKUBICK: End of Year Sitdown with Governor Whitmer Pt. 3

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to run for re-election in two years, but in the third part of our exclusive sit-down with the Governor, she tells WLNS’ Tim Skubick that President Donald Trump may be one of her indirect opponents.

Governor Whitmer’s 2018 gubernatorial opponent, Bill Schuette, was joined at the hip with Donald Trump.

The president endorsed Schuette and helped him in his campaign against Mrs. Whitmer.

But this time, the President knows who “that woman from Michigan” is, and he has had a continuous Twitter war with the Governor for the better part of a year.

When asked if she expects Trump to come to Michigan to campaign against her, the Governor said “Who knows what the next six months are going to be like for him, but I wouldn’t be surprised.”

The President has already said he may find a GOP opponent to primary the Republican Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, as Trump seems unhappy with DeWine’s work.

Trump very well could be gearing up to fund DeWine’s potential opponent, and he could do the same thing to her.

“It’s very possible,” said Whitmer.

It’s not hard to imagine President Trump trying to get even with Whitmer by whipping up his supporters in Michigan by using anti-lockdown rhetoric.

It’s possible that Governor Whitmer is at the top of Trump’s list of political enemies.

“I might be, and I can’t control that,” said the Governor.

It’s very possible that Mrs. Whitmer could be battling both her electoral opponent and the former President of the United States at the same time.