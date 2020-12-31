SKUBICK: End of Year Sitdown with Governor Whitmer Pt. 4

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In part four of our exclusive sit-down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she tells WLNS’ Tim Skubick about some of her positions on more “controversial” topics.

For example, Mrs. Whitmer said that she favors a federal law legalizing marijuana, and she wants to look at restoring the state’s movie tax credit.

She also said that there is a “very strong argument” that social media should be eliminated from the internet.

She concedes that social media has its pluses, but

“There’s a lot of contrived deceptions that happen around social media,” said the Governor.

Governor Whitmer also revealed that she does not support the death penalty for those who kill police officers, and she is open to changing the electoral college.

She also said she believes that the Lame Duck congressional sessions that take place between presidential administrations should be banned.

Controversial upstart auto company Tesla wants to sell cars in Michigan directly to consumers, without setting up a dealership. Auto dealers are fighting it tooth and nail, and now they may have to fight the governor as well.

“I do think that maybe there’s an opportunity for us to pull stakeholders together and put together a solution that makes sense for Michigan,” said Whitmer.

She opposes term limits for the Senate and House, and she admitted she supports the Green New Deal, “but nothing is perfect.”

Tim Skubick didn’t avoid asking the tough questions, though.

“Should Jim Harbaugh be canned?” he asked.

“I’m going to say in my lane on that one,” she replied.

Oh well.

In our next story, First Gentleman Dr. Mark Mallory joins the conversation, and for the first time we hear his side of the now infamous boat-docking incident.