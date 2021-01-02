SKUBICK: End of Year Sitdown with Governor Whitmer Pt. 5

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Suffice it to say that Michigan’s First Gentleman, Dr. Mark Mallory, has not had much of a media presence.

In fact, the only two interviews he has granted have been with WLNS’ Tim Skubick.

Dr. Mallory and Governor Whitmer sat down with Skubick as the final part of our one-on-one with the governor.

Dr. Mallory’s absence from the public has been no accident. He says he wants no part of the media spotlight. So while his wife soaks up the media coverage, he’s content to stay in his dental office, away from the challenges his wife has had to endure — this year in particular.

“I stay out of it even more now. I don’t want anything to do with it,” he said.

But he has watched her navigate all the issues.

“I’m amazed at how hard she works. I see it every day from the minute she wakes top until she is going to bed especially through the pandemic. It’s just non-stop. I’m proud of her. She’s got fortitude.”

However, he got involved when he learned his wife was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it didn’t rattle me. It rattled me. I mean it rattled me. I couldn’t believe that. And, for a while I was looking over my shoulder and that sort of thing. But I’m grateful for the Michigan state police, the FBI, you know our security detail. I feel safe.”

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Mallory and his family are all-in.

“I’ll do it as soon as I can. I’d do it today if I could. I’m a big fan and believe in vaccines. And I don’t want to get (COVID).”

The first gentleman admitted that he’s a fan of the Great British Bake Off.

“The baking show is … it’s pleasant, and in 2020 looking out and finding things that are pleasant is really important.”

Dr. Mallory also got in a boatload of trouble this year and made national headlines when he wanted to use his status to cut the line to dock his boat up north.

“it’s not the first time I put my foot in my mouth and won’t be the last time,” he said.

“We’re going to take pains to make sure it was the last time,” said the Governor.

“I will say that I made a feeble attempt at humor that fell flat, you know. Regardless, it was wrong. I regret that I said it. I wish it had not happened,” he said. “I was reminded that words matter, and it was a lesson learned again. We’re all moved forward,”

The Governor’s family also moved forward on bringing a dog into the First Family. Doug joined Kevin, and Dr. Mallory was initially a ‘no’ vote.

“I was against it at first. The first one was chewing everything up and we finally got him to settle down and she wanted another one. As it turned out it was, as usual, a great decision.”

“So, basically you were a no vote and she trumped that?” asked Skubick.

“Yeah. That’s how it is around here.” replied Dr. Mallory.

WLNS wants to thank the Governor and the First Gentleman for these interviews.