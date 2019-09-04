Skubick: Fallout begins after Whitmer moves to ban flavored vaping

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first in the nation ban on flavored vaping products is getting some blow back at the State Capitol where some Republicans are not on board with her unilateral action to ban those devices for children and adults.

The governor is banning flavored vaping products because she believes its a health risk for an increasing numbers of young persons.

“There’s been a 900% increase kids vaping from 2011-2015,” claims Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

And that includes 78% of high school kids and 48% in the elementary schools last year.

The governor is acting to save lives, and nobody is against that, but some Republicans are up in arms over how she is doing it.

The governor recently signed a law making it illegal for minors to buy these products. So why is another ban needed, some are asking.

“Because it’s not being enforced,” said the governor. “They are widely available and that’s the problem.”

Republican Sen. Rick Outman, who sponsored the ban on minors, counters the problem is that the state is not enforcing the ban.

“I just love it down here in Lansing when we dont enforce laws and create more laws and not enforce them,” argues Sen. Outman. “Just enforce the laws that are on the books instead of creating new ones.”

Vaping shop owners have 30 days to clear off their shelves and the American Vaping Association dismisses the govenors’s actions as “a shameless attempt at back door prohibition” and businesses will not go down without a fight.

And Sen. Peter Lucido is worried about those owners.

“I don’t have a problem with saving lives but what about legitimate businesses paying taxes and had no warning of this,” said Sen. Lucido. “They bought product and put it on the shelves and she says an executive order. What’s the impact for those businesses?”

Democrat Sen. Jeff Irwin contends the state regulates businesses all the time.

“Those folks will have complaints and concerns but we see that all over the state. And we regulate products that are dangerous to the public health.”

And the governor agrees, although she is prepared for a legal fight to keep this unprecedented ban in place.