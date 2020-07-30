Skubick: Fixing Michigan’s roads is a challenge in the COVID-19 era

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You may recall that earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered a new plan to fix the roads.

But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that plan has been ignored until now.

Little did the governor know when she walked into the House chambers last January that in three months she and the entire state of Michigan would be fighting an insidious virus that would take over 6000 lives.

At the time the governor was laser-focused on fixing the roads after the two Republican leaders unceremoniously shot down her 45 cent gas tax.

The governor’s Plan B was to sell $3.5 billion in bonds to fix the roads and she ignored the legislature to do it.

“Tomorrow I will ask the State Transportation Commission to issue state road bonds so we can start to fix the roads now,” said the governor during her speech.

The bonding plan got a huge reception from Democrats while the Republicans sat on their hands.

And indeed the commission teed up the bonds that would fund 122 new state road projects.

But seven months later the bonds have not been sold, but they will be in September. That will reportedly raise $1 billion for 49 new road repair projects.

Meanwhile the Republicans have not passed any other road fix bills.

The Republican Speaker wants to put all of the state sales tax collected at the pump into roads.

And the Senate Republican leader has talked about refinancing the teacher retirement system to raise road dollars.

Republican member of the House Transportation Committee Rep. Jason Sheppard reports the COVID-19 challenge has pushed roads to the back burner.

He wants to give the locals more money for roads.

But regarding a comprehensive road plan, Rep. Sheppard says “to come up with a comprehensive road solution program is going to be a challenge given the financial climate. However, I do not think that fees or taxes is the way to do this.”

So while the Republicans ponder a road fix, the governor is telling motorists, I’m getting the job done.

“So when you see all those orange barrels out there, know that this administration fixed them,” reminds Gov. Whitmer.