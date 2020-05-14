Skubick: Flood of red ink ahead as state budget deficit builds

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Plenty of red ink will be flowing Friday morning when state government’s top financial officers meet to determine how much money the state will have to spend now that the coronavirus has infected state services.

The bad economic news just keeps on coming.

Wednesday the temporary lay off of 31,000 state government workers.

Friday, huge deficit numbers from the state budget director, the state treasurer and the House and Senate fiscal agencies.

State Budget Red Ink

(1) G.F.: $1.4 to $1.8 Billion

(2) School Fund: $1.2 to $1.3 Billion

“We have what we’re predicting to be a three billion dollar shortfall in the current fiscal year and probably one of that size or larger in the next fiscal year,” said Gov. Whitmer in Wednesday’s news conference. “We’re gonna be confronted with a lotta horrible cuts.”

Eliminating the whopping deficit has three potential solutions: cut state services, raise taxes, or cross your fingers and hope the federal government sends a bailout check.

“We need Congress to step up and to make sure that this fourth supplemental gets passed.”

House Democratic leader Rep. Christine Greig argues a revenue increase must be on the table to balance the books.

But former Republican state budget director John Walsh warns any tax hike will be a tough sell to citizens along with Republican lawmakers.

And it’s first things first.

“You have to start first with your existing budget,” said Walsh. “Find the place where you can make cuts and be humane about that. Set your priorities and then take a look at whether or not you need additional revenue. And then you have to make your case. Got to make your case to the people.”

Hold your breath for Friday’s flood of red ink.