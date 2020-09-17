Skubick: Focus increases on voter intimidation as election nears

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The head of the Michigan NAACP and the Michigan Secretary of State are warning voters to not be intimidated by those who want to “prey on the voters and seek to drive a stake in the heart of our Democracy”.

That’s the lead story out of the governor’s weekly update on the status of the COVID-19 virus.

The name of President Donald Trump was not mentioned by Michigan’s Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson nor by the Rev. Wendall Anthony, head of the Michigan NAACP.

But given the remarks of the president and his team about the alleged integrity of absentee ballots and the overall election, Rev. Anthony warned…

“We must all work together that no elected or public officials are able to drive a stake in the heart of this election. We shall not be turned back by those who seek to destroy the democracy and eliminate the opportunity and disrupt the quality of life in our community.”

Secretary Benson all but predicted some would seek to escalate confusion.

“We also need to fight the effort that will escalate in the coming weeks that are designed to prey on the anxiety and the fear of the unknown to cause confusion and falsely made processes to abridge our mail or in person.”

The governor did not join in the chorus of election concerns but she did wade into what the state will not do concerning a sharp rise of COVID-19 near college campuses in East Lansing, at Grand Valley and the University of Michigan.

She will leave this to the locals to control.

“So there are no plans to rollback these particular regions from a state level but I am very happy to see what public health experts at the local level are taking to protect people.”

As for the re-opening of the Big Ten fall football season, the governor and fellow governors have not decided what, if anything, they might do about allowing spectators at these games starting next month.