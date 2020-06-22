Skubick: Former county sheriff talks about public trust, police brutality

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A former county sheriff is telling 6 News that there is a lack of public trust in law enforcement because too often, it appears the police are there to protect themselves at your expense.

Skubick: ” Do you have a culture of corruption in Macomb County?”

Macomb Co. Executive Mark Hackel: “I think there has been..no one can deny that.”

Before he was Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was also the county sheriff. He draws upon that experience to offer some solutions to the public outcry over police brutality and racial injustice across the nation.

He argues it starts with the officers attitude going into a possible confrontation.

“All too often we get angry when you want to get physical right away because somebody is not listening or paying attention,” says Hackel. “You don’t have the right to punish somebody for their actions. that’s the court that does that.”

Compounding the problem, he argues, is the code of silence in the police ranks that you don’t turn in your partner or anyone else who is using excessive force illegally.

“The system tends to protect itself and when somebody does not do that they say I shouldn’t because I will be ridiculed for that,” Hackel adds. “We need to responsibly hold our own officer accountable for what they are doing.

Mr. Hackel recently practiced what he preaches by taking on his “friend” county Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Mr. Hackel asked the attorney general to investigate Mr. Smith’s spending of office funds. As a result, Mr. smith resigned and was charged by the state.

Mr. Hackel believes the public is demanding change.

“We need to figure out how to weed them out,” says Hackel. “The public does not trust us and that is directly related to police behavior and use of force.”