SKUBICK: Former Gov. Rick Snyder placed in Hall of Governors

There was a hanging in the state capitol over the weekend but not the kind you think. A long-standing tradition was observed as a portrait of former Gov.Rick Snyder was placed in the Hall of Governors and FOX2’s Tim Skubick has the exclusive story.

It’s a tradition in this town when a governor leaves office.

He or she gets a portrait that hangs in the hall of governors.

On the second floor of the capitol near their old office, there is usually a big ceremony as the portrait is unveiled.

Except when it comes to former Gov. Rick Snyder.

“I’m going to guess that given your druthers you would have not sat down for a portrait, fair or not?” Former Gov. Snyder said.

But he understood this was a tradition although covid prevented a formal unvailing.

“We were planning to do an event this srping and with covid its just not possible. Let’s get this up and on the wall and maybe we can have an event when we have a vaccine and when its safe.”

So quietly on Sunday morning without fanfare, the artist and his colleagues put in place the unusual portrait of the state’s 47th governor Richard Allan Snyder.

Most governors stand in their office with symbols that represent what they did during their tenure.

Govenor Snyder felt that was not him so he decided to go outside near his lake home.

“I view that as Michigan, more relevant than the artificial sitting of a desk and an office,” he said.

The artist is a state employee and worked mostly from photographs and not a formal sit down with the subject.

Artist Josh Risner

The governor has done something unusual. He has hidden six symbols in the portrait hoping school kids will have fun trying to find them.

“This sort of a wheres Waldo portrait. I wanted to make it fun for all these school kids if you think about their tours. This will be interesting for them to see how many they can pick out,” Gov. Snyder said.

Gov.Snyder says he was proud to be governor and if you work hard even a regular guy with no political experience can give something back to “this beautiful state.”

His tenure had one huge high, saving the city of Detroit from bankruptcy, and one huge low, the Flint Water crisis.

For his part, the governor views his body of work. Don’t go second-guessing. You can’t change anything. It’s the reality of it. So respect it and move on.