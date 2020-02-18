Skubick: Former governor holds out hope for Biden resurgence

Some may wonder if Vice President Joe Biden will make it to Michigan for the March 10th presidential primary vote.

But one of his key supporters is telling 6 News he expects that to happen, but first things first.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick: “On a scale of one to ten, ten being great, one being you’re dead, how is Joe Biden doing?”

Former Governor James Blanchard: “He’s a seven.”

Former Michigan Democratic governor Jim Blanchard concedes his candidate took a major hit by finishing in the back of the pack among all the other Democrats who did better than he did in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“I think he is struggling,” claims state Sen. Adam Hollier, a Pete Buttigieg supporter. “I think he is struggling mightily. That’s because he was propped up in the space that he had or felt he had the black community unlock and, as his support dwindles, there you start to see a big hole in his poll numbers.”

While the road to the White House may go through Michigan, there may not be a road if Mr. Biden doesn’t do well in Nevada and South Carolina.

Blanchard: “If he does reasonably well there he’ll be back in business for Super Tuesday.”

Skubick: “What’s reasonably well?”

Blanchard: “A first or strong second.”

Skubick: “If it’s third or fourth?”

Blanchard: “It’s going to be a lot harder.”

Mr. Blanchard is watching as two other candidates are giving the impression that former President Barack Obama has endorsed them, which he has not.

The governor says Mr. Obama should have embraced his former vice president from the get-go.

“I think he should have at the outset,” insists Blanchard. “Yeah, he was his vice president. He did a good job. He was loyal.”

But Mr. Obama reportedly does not want to endorse anyone so that when the fight is over, he can be the one to heal the party wounds.

Blanchard says, “there is some truth to that but no one would blame a president for endorsing his vice president.”

Meanwhile, former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero has endorsed Michael Bloomberg, as has the Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

And former Democratic candidate for governor Mark Schauer is all in on Mr. Bloomberg.

So if somehow Mr. Biden does not make it, the governor’s second choice?

Blanchard: :I don’t want to get to that.”

Skubick: “Why?”

Blanchard: “I’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Skubick: “You don’t want to go because you don’t want to hurt your pal?”

Blanchard: “Well, obviously. You ask those kind of questions (laughter) but I don’t need to go there.”

The former governor is hoping that seven he gave earlier turns into a nine or ten real soon.