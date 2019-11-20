Skubick: Former lawmakers ask courts to remove term limits

Michigan’s most restrictive term limit law in the nation continues to enjoy strong support, but a group of former legislators has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to toss out the law and start over.

Ever since 59% of the voters approved term limits in 1992, there’s been on-again, off-again chatter in town about changing the law.

But nobody has done anything about it.

Until now.

Eight former lawmakers have filed a federal law suit asking the courts to toss out term limits because it takes away their constitutional right to run for office.

Or so they say.

“I’ve lost my right and ‘Im being treated like a felon,” said former senator Roger Kahn. “It feels like a violation of my constitutional rights and folks have lost the right to vote for experience in the legislature.

Currently, you get six years in the House and eight years in the Senate and then you’re gone.

And the U.S. Term Limit group commissioned a poll and found that 69% of the Michigan voters want term limits preserved with the leader contending “we will fight to stop this power grab (and) these legislators’ new attacks are self serving.”

The lawmakers will not disclose right now who is funding this new anti-term limit effort but the group believes experience counts in the Legislature.

And the lead attorney contends lobbyists and the media end up influencing these new blood lawmakers that citizens apparently like.

John Bursch: “We have new blood coming into the system but it’s inexperienced new blood.”

Skubick: “Do citizens care if lobbyist have power?”

Bursch: “They should. They are paid guns and that certainly violates our republic form of government.”

The “Voters Not Politicians” group is considering a statewide ballot plan to expand the term limits but Mr. Bursch fears that would fail, which is why he wants the courts to toss term limits out.

But that could take upwards of six years, one source concedes.