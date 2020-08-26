Skubick: Former Michigan governor calls Trump a “sociopath”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The national GOP convention heads into its third day today and former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard says this is not a Republican convention going on. It’s a cult.



The Trump family members who have been center stage at this weeks event would reject that cult notion saying they are there to gain four more years for their husband and father.



Michigan’s former Democratic governor picks up where Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow left off calling Mr. Trump “very unstable.”



Mr. Blanchard goes a tad further.



“He’s a malignant narcissus, a pathological liar, sociopath,” said Blanchard. “What can I say? It’s all there for us to see. The tragedy is the impact it’s having on our country and our world and the people.”



Mr. Blanchard argues you see the president’s mind set by looking at Ronna McDaniel (Chair of the Republican National Committee and former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party) who is a Michigan Native and relative of former Michigan Governor George Romney. Ronna is also the niece of U.S. Senator Mitt Romney.



Up until recently she went by the name Ronna Romney McDaniel, but now the Romney name is gone and Mr. Blanchard think it is because the prean not stand Senator Romney.



“The fact that Trump insisted on that..it says a lot about what’s going on here.”



Regarding Blanchard and Whitmer’s efforts to elect their candidate, Democrat Joe Biden, the former and current governor last weekend conducted a webinar to drum up Americans that are eligible to vote in Canada, Great Britain, Japan, France, Mexico, and Germany.



“We’re urging people to vote from abroad.”