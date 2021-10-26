Skubick: Fundraising in the wake of a gubernatorial race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A whole host of candidates running for governor revealed this week how much money they have raised in the last quarter, and here’s what the numbers reveal.

“Money is the mothers milk of politics,” said pollster Steve Mitchell.

Based on the numbers, the milk is flowing all over the place.

The big money winner was incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer raised $3.1 million last quarter giving her a respectable total of $17.3 million with $13 million still in the bank.

The frontrunner in raising cash for the Republicans is former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. In the quarter he squeezed $1.4 million out of his donors and has one million in the bank.

“The governor is on the way to perhaps a record amount of cash,” said Bill Ballenger of the Ballenger Report. “The Republicans are saying that since James Craig is new to the race, his fundraising means he’s doing extremely well but I think the numbers are damning.”

There are 11 GOP contenders running for governor but these two are raising more than the rest combined.

West Michigan chiropractor Garret Soldano raised $495,000 for a total of $1.1 million.

The only female in the GOP race came in with $215,000 for a total of $348,000 raised to date.

“I think he is doing very well. The numbers are impressive,” said Ballenger. “Tudor Dixon, she has raised quite a bit of money but she’s spending a lot to raise a lot.”

The rest of the candidates did not move the needle on fund raising, though this MSP Captain Mike Brown did raise $14,500 and has $6,800 on hand.

It will take more than that to beat the incumbent who has plenty of milk in the refrigerator.