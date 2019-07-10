Skubick: Get an early look at a Legislative Republican road fix plan

Legislative Republicans are looking at two proposals to help local governments fix their roads.

One of the plans is to hike the gas tax by 15 cents a gallon and funnel the money to townships, cities, and villages.

Meridian Township supervisor Frank Walsh explains, “anything that puts money in the hands of locals is a good thing.”

House Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield is taking a serious look at ways to fund local roads, including a possible 15 cent a gallon gas tax hike earmarked for local governments.

The Speaker wants to use all of the sales tax collected at the pump for roads but local governments would lose revenue if that happens, which is why the Republicans are considering this 15 cent gas tax hike.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says, “We’ll see. It’s hard to speculate on this.”

But her 45 cent gas tax hike, does not pour any new dollars into Meridian Township, for example.

“We have 105 miles of local roads and a town of 43,000,” says Walsh. “We receive zero funding under the current proposals. We’re going about it ourselves. we’re not waiting for anyone else.”

On August 6th local voters will vote on a $35 million local road fix millage.

Backers claim, “it would take 300 years to simply repave our local roads based on current state funding. We cant wait any longer.”

Currently local governments can only raise property taxes for the roads.

Which is why the Speaker is looking at other options such as a local fuel tax, local registration fees or sales tax.

Currently 37 states have local sales tax, 33 states have local registration fees and 11 states have a local fuel tax.

Senate Republicans, in a private telephone conference call, kicked around these ideas, but there was no agreement to do any of this.

In Meridian Township they welcome any state help.

Look for the two Republican leaders to reveal their plan soon.