SKUBICK: GOP lawmakers react to State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In her State of the State address, Governor Whitmer called for more bipartisan unity. Republican legislative leaders are telling the Governor that they want more personal conversations with her.

Whitmer is saying there’s already constant contact.

WLNS’ Tim Skubick breaks down this disagreement.

Whitmer called for unity and bipartisanship, saying that Republicans and Democrats need to work together to defeat the coronavirus, reopen the economy and repair infrastructure.

“While common ground seems less and less common these days, it’s never been more important that we work toward it,” Whitmer said. “I know you’re used to me saying ‘fix the damn roads.’ This year, let’s also fix the damn road ahead — find common ground to grow our economy and get families and businesses back on their feet. That starts by ending the pandemic.”

Republican reactions to Whitmer’s State of the State were “mixed.”

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said the Governor looked “delightful” without a mask on Wednesday. He said that the Governor not wearing a mask was “the most important” aspect of the speech.

Progress Michigan released a statement condemning Shirkey’s words.

“Once again, Mike Shirkey has taken it upon himself to remind the entire state that he’s a sexist creep,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “If he acted this way in just about any other business he’d be fired—but instead of holding him accountable, Michigan Republicans made him their leader. Of course, we know better than to expect any real accountability from a man who has repeatedly and unapologetically made bigoted and disrespectful comments like this, but we also know that Michigan voters deserve much better from their leaders.”

Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Jason Wentworth’s comments stuck to policy.

“I was glad to hear the governor say she want to work in a bipartisan manner. That’s what the people of Michigan want,” he said.

“They are tired of political bickering. I look forward to her new spirit of cooperation.”

While he said he supports the cooperation, he also said that “actions speak louder than words.”

While GOP leaders say they want more cooperation and less arguing, Whitmer argues she’s not the one causing the bickering.

“I’ve taken a lot of heat,” she said. “I’ve taken a lot of ugliness my way. I don’t return fire because I know at the end of the day, we have to find some common ground.”

The GOP leaders have some advice for the governor. Shirkey says she needs to talk to him more.

“Since March 13th of last year, I was invited to one conversation. I’ve been invited to many presentations, but in order to get things done you need to have a conversation.”

The Governor again fired back, saying she’s already doing that.

“Whether its principal to principal or at the staff level we’ve got ongoing conversations,” she said.

The GOP says if they had been consulted beforehand they could have helped with the rocky rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine program, but said that “there was not one conversation.”

“I can guarantee you when you are talking about different solutions there are almost always going to be resulting improvements. We may disagree at the end, but at least people have a chance to have input, and that is not happening. That’s what the people of Michigan signed up for when they elected the governor,” said Shirkey.

Currently, the Michigan GOP’s objective seems to be loosening the lockdown.

Wentworth said his main goal is to get kids back into school, and he denies accusations that schools are being held hostage as part of the COVID-19 package debates.

Shirkey said both high school athletes and restaurants have been doing everything they can to follow the rules and then the goal posts are moved or the rules are changed.

Michigan Freedom Fund, a right-wing advocacy group echoed some of the sentiments heard from GOP lawmakers.

They, too want the lockdown to end.

“Almost 359,000 Michiganians who want to work can’t find a job,” said Executive Director Tony Daun.

“64,000 workers lost their jobs last month alone. Roughly 20,000 more people file for unemployment every week. The unemployment rate is double what it was in January of last year. It’s higher than the rate in Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota – and Michigan’s COVID-19 death rate is higher.

One thing is certain, if Whimter and GOP leaders can’t agree on the quality of their dialogue, they will have a tough time passing any new legislation.