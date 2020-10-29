SKUBICK: GOP not opposed to open-carry ban at state capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – WLNS’s Tim Skubick reports that GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey wants to ban open-carry weapons in the senate gallery.

“I don’t think we should have open carry in the galleries, long guns or other weapons,” Shirkey said. “I have no problem with concealed carry. It is not necessary (for long guns) and there are colleagues of mine on the Senate floor that haven’t grown up around guns and it is discomforting. I get that.”

Shirkey and GOP House Speaker Lee Chatfield quietly met weeks ago with two members of the state Capitol Commission, John Truscott and Bill Kandler. The group decided the legislature, not the Capital Commission, should decide the gun-matter.

Shirkey also said he believes Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel got it wrong in ruling the Capitol Commission had the authority to decide on the matter.

After the election, expect the House and the Senate to tackle the gun-issue, Skubick says.

Some gun advocates may be surprised to hear that former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schutte wants to find a balance between respecting the Second Amendment and limiting what’s allowed beyond Capitol doors.

“We want to respect second amendment rights and I’m that kind of guy but we also don’t need military weapons in the capitol,” Schutte said.