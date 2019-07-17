Skubick: Gov. Whitmer chimes in on Pres. Trump vs. Congresswomen battle

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stepped into the controversy in the nation’s capitol between the president and four female Congresswomen.

She is also talking about the status of the future of Line 5.

It was Governor’s Day at the Ionia Free Fair and while Gov. Whitmer was working the crowd, back in the nation’s capitol, it was week two of the continuing controversy between President Trump and four female Democratic congresswomen, including Detroit congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

“I called Congresswoman Tlaib and told her I supported her 100%,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The president’s supporters defend his remarks, saying they were not racist.

The governor did not agree.

“Obviously, those tweets are racist and so destructive. And I think it’s deplorable, the tweets.”

Meanwhile, back home on the Line 5 controversy, the governor reports there are no negotiations going on with Enbridge, the owner of the pipeline, to build a tunnel for the line.

On June 27th Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel filed a law suit in Ingham County circuit court to shut down the line as soon as possible.

But did the governor endorse that decision?

Skubick: “Did you support Ms. Nessel’s move?”

Gov. Whitmer: “The attorney general has her own independent authority.”

Skubick: “Did she ask you if you wanted to sign off on that?”

Gov. Whitmer: “We’ve had a lot of ongoing conversations.”

Skubick: “So did you support that move?”

Gov. Skubick: “I support Dana using every ounce of power she has to do what she thinks is the right thing.”

The governor reports she is focused on finishing the new state budget.