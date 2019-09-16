Skubick: Gov. Whitmer downplays veep talk

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is speaking out for the first time on speculation about being considered for vice president on the national Democratic ticket in 2020.

And the governor is only talking to 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

It’s happening to this governor just like it did for others before her.

Former governors G. Mennen “Soapy” Williams, George Romney, William Milliken, James Blanchard, John Engler, Jennifer Granholm and Rick Snyder.

All of these former Michigan governors were mentioned for possible positions in a presidential administration.

And following her appearance at the Detroit Democratic presidential debate, Whitmer’s name entered the conversation for vice-president.

Which brings us back to the original question.

Skubick: “Give me a one word reaction to Gretchen Whitmer for vice president.”

Gov. Whitmer: “No.”

Skubick: “Give me another word.”

Gov. Whitmer: “[laughter] All this speculation is such a distraction from all the stuff that I’m trying to get done and so I’m not going to engage in it.”

If drafted you will not run; if elected you will not serve?

“Lets talk about the budget, Tim,” laughed the governor.

Sure, the governor said no but in this hyperactive social media world we live in, there are those who won’t take “no” for an answer.

In fact, the Republicans are already criticizing her for trying to polish her national image at the expense of the problems back home.

So one more definitive question and answer.

Skubick: “Say for me you do not want to be vice president.”

Gov. Whitmer: “[laughter] Tim, I don’t not want to be a vice-president.”

Skubick: “That puts that to rest doesn’t it?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I am grateful to be the 49th governor of the state of Michigan. I am determined to see it through on all of the agenda items I have set.”