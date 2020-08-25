Skubick: Gov. Whitmer on fighting the flu, school budget relief, opening gyms

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The governor is taking steps to avoid the deadly combination of flu season and COVID-19 this fall.

And she is not ready to reopen gyms and bowling alleys in our region.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is used to taking political shots, but today she is getting another kind of shot, this one for the flu and she wants you to do the same or else.

“Imagine if we had a major flu outbreak on top of the surge we had back in March and April,” the governor explained during Tuesday’s news briefing. “1000s of folks needing to be hospitalized, that many more people would lose their battle. We can help to prevent that when we all get our flu vaccinations.”

On the recreation front, the governor is not budging on pleas from gym and bowling owners to reopen those facilities.

“I’m not going to be bullied into doing this. I’m looking very closely at them. There is no decision today.

On the COVID-19 front its the same old song: it’s not over yet.

“The Detroit region still has the highest rate of 65 cases per day per million,” said Michigan’s chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This has been decreasing over the last week. Traverse City is at 32 cases per million per day. Jackson and Lansing are 25 cases per day and that has decreased in the last month.”

On the school budget front, schools were facing a possible $700 per pupil cut in state aid but now with a smaller state budget deficit that won’t happen but the governor is warning schools to be cautious.

“With regard to these districts. I know many had a sigh of relief yesterday with the numbers that came out but this is no time to spike the football and I would caution against rash decisions that are something as critical as spending down all of their funds to get through this year.”

In other words, much like the virus, the schools are not out of the financial woods either.