Skubick: Gov. Whitmer on metal detectors in the Capitol, Trump election and COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In a far-reaching, news-making interview with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is concerned about what President Trump will do if he loses the election, she’s ready to buy metal detectors for the State Capitol if guns are banned there and she is upbeat about having a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

The governor wanted to talk about her sixth arduous month journey into the Michigan COVID-19 crisis.

She is pleased that 87% of the state’s economy is back and the state is number 10 in the country on the financial turnaround although it is number eight in the nation in nursing home deaths.

But she counters the ranking is ” better than the majority of states.”

The governor hopes within months..there will be uplifting news for beleaguered citizens on the virus vaccine front.

“I’m not saying there’s a magic date that I can predict an I’m not pretending this isn’t something that has to go through the appropriate process but with so many in the works, it increases the odds that we’re going to get something that works.”

Something that is not working for the governor is bringing guns to the State Capitol even though it is legal under the Open Carry law.

For the first time the governor says she is willing to spend your tax dollars for metal detectors and security guards if the State Capitol Commission votes to ban guns.

“I’m hopeful they will take action to ban weapons in the Capitol,” says the governor. “I don’t think any legislator should have to go to work and be in fear of their safety and be intimidated.”

Skubick: “So if you believe that would you spend money to do that..yeah or nay?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I would absolutely look favorably on the prospect of that.”

On the presidential campaign front, she was asked…

Skubick: “If Donald Trump loses the election, will he do everything possible he can do to stay?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I don’t know. You’d have to ask him.”

Skubick: “What does your gut tell you, governor?”

Gov. Whitmer: “It appears as though the groundwork is being laid to call into question the integrity of the election.”