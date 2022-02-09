LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has uncorked the largest budget in state history with spending on everything from kids in the classroom, to the cop on the beat.

The state’s first female governor, Democrat Jennifer Grandholm, had to slice and dice over a billion dollars out of a state budget that was ravaged by a recession.

Michigan’s second female governor is not cutting anything.

In fact, she proposes to spend more than any other governor in history- a 54% increase in state spending over a few years ago.

“We got here in 2009 with a budget of $48 billion. This is $74 billion. All I got to say is damn,” said State Senator Jim Stamas (R-36).

Fueled by a whopping $7 billion state surplus and billions of unspent federal COVID dollars, the governor proposes to spend more on education, public safety, another billion for road repairs as well as hefty bonuses for frontline workers, first responders and school workers.

Schools will get a 5% increase in state aid of $9,235 per student. Higher education will get a 5% boost now, and another 5% shot in the arm after that.

State revenue sharing for local governments gets a 5% hike as well.

On top of that, the governor will pump more dollars into fixing out flooded freeways- $66 million to be exact.

As you might expect, the special interest groups that benefit from all this new spending are overjoyed.

The GOP chair of the House Budget Committee called the Governor’s plan a spending spree, but he did not reject out of hand any of her recommendations, saying he would work with her on that.

GOP candidate for governor James Craig argues: “Opening up the taxpayer’s checkbook and throwing money at problems will not erase the governor’s failed record of leadership”

It should be noted that both the House and Senate members are also running for re-election this year and spending more money that helps local taxpayers, benefits everyone in this town, so look for a lot of cooperation from the Republicans on the Democratic governor’s history spending blueprint.