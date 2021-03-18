Skubick: Governor and former Health Director Robert Gordon break confidentially agreement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her former State Public Health Director Robert Gordon have broken a confidentiality agreement that prevented either side from disclosing why Dr. Gordon resigned. Some Republicans are now talking about a special prosecutor to look into disagreements the two had.

Gordon resigned with a $155,000 confidentiality agreement, but now the two have broken the silence.

Gordon left his post abruptly in January, where he announced his departure in a Tweet that caught many in Lansing off guard.

“It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter” Gordon wrote in the tweet.

"It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter" — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

“Governor Whitmer has finally seen the light because of this public pressure,” said Rep. Matt Hall.

But at a public event today the Governor declined to take media questions on why she broke the agreement, or why she allowed Gordon to step down.

GOP lawmakers want to quiz Dr. Gordon on the apparent disagreements he had with the governor on her COVID decisions… What were they based upon?

“A lot of those decisions are based not on science and data, but they were based on politics and we get to the bottom of that by asking Robert Gordon questions about and what led to his departure,” said Hall.

“What kind of disagreements lead to that?”

In a one-page letter to a House Committee investigating the Governor’s COVID policies, Dr. Gordon acknowledged “robust conversations” and said, “reasonable people could disagree and did.”

The Republicans want more answers on the Governor’s decision to move some COVID-infected senior citizens from the hospital into nursing homes. The Governor contends there were policies to separate and protect the non-COVID infected residents from the COVID seniors.

Some Republicans think that policy resulted in some seniors dying and families are asking…

“Why did my loved one die? My loved one died because of these policies and we are getting stonewalled everywhere. And no, a one-pager won’t work,” said State Senator Jim Runestad.

Runestad discloses that they may hire a special prosecutor.

Runestad: “i’m discussing that right now with the Senate and House members.”

Skubick: “And if you get, your word, ‘stonewalled,’ you’ll do that?”

Runestad: “That, or a subpoena that we will issue to get people to testify.”

Senator Curtis Hertel says there’s no authority to appoint a special prosecutor, and he argues there’s nothing to investigate.

“At this point there is no evidence that what he’s alleging occurred, and there is no special prosecutor available to the legislature by any law that I know of,” he said.

“I think it’s absolutely about politics.”

Republicans seem to disagree.