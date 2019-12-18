Skubick: Governor looks back on up-and-down year

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is telling reporters today her first year in office was a wild ride with some ups and downs.

She also weighs in on the impeachment story unfolding in the nation’s capitol.

The governor, along with the rest of the nation, has been following the impeachment battle and Gov. Whitmer admires the way Oakland County Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin handled this issue, promising to take a deep dive into the evidence before making her decision to impeach President Trump.

The governor says Ms. Slotkin got it right.

“I have a great deal of admiration for Rep. Slotkin and if I were in Washington, I too would make that vote that she is making today,” insists the governor.

Back home, the governor promises a new road package after the first of the year, finally throwing in the towel on her original plan.

“To do the same thing again would not be wise,” Gov. Whitmer explains.

Meanwhile, progressive Democrats such as Sen. Jeff Irwin and a host of others are talking about installing a graduated income tax

The governor has heard the chatter and says this about that.

“There’s a lot of conversation in town around that. I know that there are a lot of stakeholders that are interested in going to the ballot with something of that nature. I know that a lot of legislators on the democratic side have been talking about that, and that’s something that I’ve supported and you know, many different times in my political career.And, uh, I. Suppose that that could be a solution.”

The governor started the new year with high hopes of working with the Republican legislature to get things done.

She says it was a wild ride and she did learn something.

“I’m not perfect. I certainly have learned a lot in this process. I think that the way that we expend my time, the way that I am engaged with people across our same business, across our state as something that’s important and becoming a better manager of that time and putting our priorities where they really need to be, I think is something that will, we’ll hone and improve upon.”

The governor has one more year-end event as she sits down at the executive residence for a one hour public television interview.

6 News will have full coverage of that next week.