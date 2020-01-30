Skubick: Governor took the high road on roads

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Today, Governor Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature.

In her speech, the governor announced plans to ask the State Transportation Commission to issue state road bonds, financed without an increase at the gas pump, so we can start fixing the roads now.

The governor’s Rebuilding Michigan plan will add an additional $3.5 billion in road funding, which will add and expand 122 major new road projects.

"Believe me, the people of Michigan do not want more ceremony," said Governor Whitmer. "They want concrete action and sometimes they just want concrete."

Last year, "Secretary of State Benson, we launched redistricting efforts to strengthen our democracy and to make our elections more fair, and with Attorney General Nessel's leadership we are holding drug companies that profit from peddling opiods and corporate polluters taht put harmful PFAS into our water accountable"

Also in her state of the state address, Governor Whitmer announced actions to improve our public education system and get everyone on a path to a good job.

Whitmer called on the legislature to pass a bipartisan proposal to fund the Michigan Reconnect program which will provide free skills training and degree programs for adults.

"2019 I set an ambitious goal to increase the number of Michiganders with a postsecondary credential to 60% by 2030."

In 2019, Michigan created nearly 11,000 new auto jobs, the most the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has ever announced in a single year.

Governor Whitmer also called on the Republican Legislature to do the right thing and work with Democrats to enshrine protections for people with pre-existing conditions into law.

"Pass these protections, it is the right thing to do."

In Governor Milliken’s memory, Whitmer announced breaking ground this year on the Milliken Visitor Center at arch rock on Mackinac Island.