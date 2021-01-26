SKUBICK: Governor Whitmer refuses to comment on the resignation of state health director

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan GOP is trying to capitalize on the Governor’s refusal to explain why her former state Health Director Robert Gordon resigned, and WLNS’ Tim Skubick had a one-on-one with the Governor on this issue.

Gordon resigned his position on Saturday with no concrete explanation, leaving many to ask the governor if she fired him.

She gave evasive answers and hasn’t given any concrete reason as to why he left.

State Republicans and other opponents of Whitmer are trying to nail down this story. She advises there’s nothing to nail down.

“I know that everyone is looking for more there, there’s just not more there. And we’re going to move forward,” said Whitmer.

Skubick pressed her, saying “Then with all due respect, just tell me ‘I didn’t ask him to resign.”

The Governor laughed. “You know what Tim, I’m sure you understand that all of the employment relationships there are some times where you can’t care about every little detail of every conversation you had. I think a lot of Robert Gordon and I don’t have anything more to add,” said Whitmer.

There was no question that the former director was an intelligent man, said Skubick. But the inside scoop was that he did not get along with everyone.

One GOP lawmaker concluded that Gordon was the smartest man in any given room, another said he should resign.

And so, the Governor would not budge on why he is gone.

“He (Gordon) is a good person who worked hard and there is no more to be said,” concluded Whitmer.