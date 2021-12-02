Skubick: Gun control debate in MI legislature reignited by Oxford shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting this week, the gun control lobby is repeating its demands for lawmakers to act to help avoid more deaths.

One Republican lawmaker is telling 6 News that more laws are not the answer.

“You’re telling me we need to pass other laws? Come on,” said State Rep. Phil Green.

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Rosemary Bayer disagrees.

“More legislation is decidedly needed,” said Bayer.

Following a shooting, the gun control lobby renews its call for lawmakers to do something.

Meanwhile, various gun owner groups counter that more laws are not needed, noting that the suspect in this latest rampage allegedly broke nine laws.

“How many laws have already been broken? How many laws did the kid break? There’s a sign out there at the door it is illegal to bring a gun on the premises,” said Green “What could we have done more legally, create another law for him to break?”

Bayer is not backing off her efforts to pass more laws such as:

“Limits on magazines so if they get their hands on weapon, they can only shoot so many bullets and have to stop and reload,” she said. “The real goal is to get in front of these things with violence intervention, violence interruption. These are not to take your guns away to violate your second amendment rights.”

Meanwhile, MI Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey says to get “obsessed with eliminating all risks, we will develop and evolve into a country we won’t recognize. We will also have no freedoms.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has stated that the state’s focus should be on the tragedy.

“At this point, I think we need to focus on the tragedy at hand,” Whitmer said.

More than 50 gun control measures are pending in the legislature right now, but supporters at this moment don’t have the votes to pass them.

Some hope that the tragedy at Oxford will change that.