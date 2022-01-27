Skubick: Health officials disappointed over lack of COVID coverage in State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The public health community is disappointed that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not devote much time to the COVID crisis in Michigan in her State of the State message Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on a mission last night. She wanted to steer clear of any major controversies that have divided the state.

“Tonight I will say focused on things that unite us,” said Whitmer in her address.

Since COVID has divided the state with those masking up vs. those who are not, and with those gettings shots vs. those who are not, the governor did not want to dive into this divide.

She gave COVID one paragraph in her 27-minute speech.

“We’re stronger in large part thanks to science and life saving vaccines. We have come a long way and I’m encouraged about the path ahead,” said Whitmer.

The governor knew that Republicans would take her on for her COVID policies, so while she ignored that, the Senate GOP leader did not.

“We got here because of ineffective and tone death leadership both in Washington and the governor’s mansion, which has allowed Michigan to be controlled by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

Capitol correspondents covering the speech noted the glaring COVID ommision by the governor.

“What she really shied away from was COVID, and how we are going to get through this pandemic,” said Cheyna Roth with Slate.com.

“I think it was a missed opportunity,” said Stephen Henderson of Bridge Detroit.

“Does she want to talk about COVID? Hell no. Let’s look to the future and be optimistic,” said Bill Ballenger of The Ballenger Report.

The governor may have been successful in not addressing the COVID issue, but rest assured, the Republicans in this election year won’t omit it when they talk to the voters about how the governor handled it.