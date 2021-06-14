Skubick: How could former President Trump influence Michigan’s governor race?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan pollster is predicting that former President Donald Trump will be very active in next year’s race for governor, but pollster Richard Czuba is warning Republicans that could be a double-edged sword.

“I would fully expect him to be engaged in the Michigan governor’s race,” said Czuba.

Given the acrimony between the former president and the current Democratic governor, it should not be a shock that Trump would wade into the Michigan governor’s race just to get even with her.

The pollster has a warning for the state GOP regarding any role the former president might play.

“If the president comes into Michigan next year still griping about the alleged rigged election when voters want to be talking about the future, that could backfire. and if this becomes another rehash of the 2020 race, Whitmer will win.”

The pollster reports that GOP candidate for governor Bill Schuette used the Trump endorsement to beat Brian Calley for the nomination

But moving into the general election where independents decided the election, Schuette’s connection to the president was lethal.

“How do you go from winning this Trump-loving republican electorate, to point to independents who don’t love him. And you have to win a majority of the South East Michigan independents and your’re not going to do that my simply loving Donald Trump,” said Czuba.

All of that is good news for governor Whitmer, but she too is vulnerable with independent voters.

“I think if there is an area that surprises me, it is that she isn’t putting greater focus is the economy.”