Skubick: How Mike Bloomberg’s “no donation” campaign is paying off in Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

One of the candidates running for president has an unusual request to would- be supporters in the electorate.

Multi-millionaire and former mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg’s bid for the Democratic nomination for president is self-funding and so far he’s shelled out over $250 million for commercials in Michigan and other key states.

Mr. Bloomberg has hired consultant Tim O’Brien to help nail down the Democratic nomination and, as incredible as it may sound, he is telling you, don’t send us money.

Tim O’Brien: “We’re not going to take money from special interest groups at all. We will pay for the campaign.”

Skubick: “If somebody sends you a check you will send it back?”

O’Brien: “Yeah. We are.”

And so far the strategy appears to be paying off.

6 News pollster Bernie Porn shows Mr. Bloomberg is beating President Donald Trump in Michigan.

In a head-to-head comparison it’s 49% for Mr. Bloomberg and 42% for Mr. Trump.

And regarding female voters its 55% to 35% for Mr. Bloomberg.

But Mr. Trump wins the male vote 50% to 42%.

And Mr. Trump wins in mid-Michigan 51% to 38%.

But Mr. Bloomberg carries Detroit by a wide 83% – 7% margin.

So Mr. Bloomberg is making some political history spending his own money and not yours.