Skubick: Ingham County experiencing COVID-19 surge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County health officials are saying that we’re in the midst of a COVID-19 surge, despite vaccination efforts.

“Absolutely we are in a surge,” said Ingham County Health Director Linda Vail.

The COVID virus is alive and well across the state, with Michigan ranked number one in the nation in the seven-day average of cases – now pegged at 5,157 or a 58% increase from one week ago.

“I’ve seen the highest number of cases since December,” said Vail. “At this point in time I don’t know if we’re trending down or not.”

On top of that surge, Ms. Vail has also sees more positive test results, now at 13% when it should be around 3%.

“We’ve had the highest positivity that I’ve seen really since the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “There is a tremendous amount of transmission in the community.”

While thousands Are getting the vaccine, the disease is still spreading. But when asked if Ingham county residents were more at risk, Ms. Vail reflects: “No, Ingham residents are not at any more risk than the rest of the state. Eaton and Calhoun counties have higher rates and it isn’t just Ingham but its across the board.”

With community spread across the state, the governor this week asked the Biden administration to allocate the vaccine based on states that are hardest hit and not just population. But, it appears the Biden administration is not going to change.

Meanwhile, making matters worse, many Michigan residents headed to Florida where there are no mask mandates and everything is pretty much wide open.

Ms. Vail is telling school superintendents it’s a wise move to keep kids out of the classroom for awhile when they return home.

“If the superintendents have a significant population that are going places, that’s something they should keep on their radar,” said Vail.

Ingham county has 19,257 cases and counting..the most in the region. Jackson is next at 11,451.