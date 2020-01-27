Skubick: Is Whitmer pushing showdown with White House?

With Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivering the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, could she run the risk of a push back from the president that could include a cut off of federal funds for state project?

“I don’t weigh in on Donald Trump very often. I just don’t,” Gov. Whitmer has said.

There’s a reason the governor adopted that policy.

She knows that the president controls federal aid for state projects such as rebuilding the Soo Locks or protecting the Great Lakes.

The governor explains, “I’ve got a duty as the governor of Michigan to make sure I’m building a relationship with the administration that’s in the White House.”

If the governor is highly critical of the president in her response, he’s been known to fire back at those who criticize him.

Political consultant David Waymire assesses the risk for the governor if she goes too far.

“I don’t anticipate that she will throw bombs at the president,” said Waymire.

Skubick: “Don’t Democrats want red meat in response to the president?”

Waymire: “There’s plenty of red meat that will be coming. The presidential candidates are full of red meat. The governor will be very moderate and straight forward.”

Political consultant Roger Martin adds, “I think she’ll be very respectful but this will be a message to women and Democrats to get out and vote this time.”

One mitigating factor in the governor’s favor, is that the president needs Michigan to get re-elected and a get-even attack from him could hurt him here.

We’ll get the governor’s take on all this on Tuesday.