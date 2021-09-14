Skubick: James Craig’s campaign interrupted by protestors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally launched his campaign for the GOP nomination for governor, but suffice it to say, the launch ran into a major speed bump in Detroit.

Craig picked an idyllic setting with his hometown in the background for the campaign announcement, but some uninvited guests showed up.

Protestors can be heard chanting “James Craig has got to go”.

The anti-James Craig protestors surrounded the chief.

If you listen carefully you can hear Craig announce his run for governor.

“I’ve gone one thing to say, I’m running for governor in the state of Michigan,” remarked Craig.

It’s the first time in modern history that a Michigan candidate for governor launched his or her campaign with protestors surrounding the candidate.

Undaunted, the campaign made a quick pivot and found another Detriot location for the launch, without the uninvited guests this time.

Craig took credit for the change saying, “This is what contingency planning looks like.”

Mr. Craig dismissed the demonstrators as paid protestors who don’t speak for Detroiters.

Then, Craig made it official.

“I’m running to be your governor of the state of Michigan.”

As for Governor Gretchen Whitmer, he argues she is not a leader.

“The incompetence response to the pandemic by so many politicians underscores the need for a new leader. Gov. Whitmer is in a position of influence, I repeat of influence, and I did not say leadership deliberately.”

As for the hot button issues of mandatory shots and masks, Craig is for choice.

“Are we becoming socialists. communists? What about choice,” Craig states.

Of course, to face the Governor, he has to get past a credit field of other Republicans who want the nomination too.