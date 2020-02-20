Skubick: Lansing Dem eyes State House Speaker job

It’s never too early to talk about who might be the next Speaker of the Michigan House and turns out a Lansing lawmaker is interested in the top job if the Democrats take control.

Skubick: “If I asked you if you are doing anything about becoming Speaker of the House, you would say…?”

Rep. Anthony: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

First-term Lansing Representative Sarah Anthony, a Democrat, is no stranger to House internal politics.

She served as a legislative aide to former Lansing Rep. Joan Bauer and now, she reports, others have asked her to look at a leadership spot as the Democrats hope to take control of the House from the Republicans.

Currently the Republicans have 58 seats and the Democrats have 52 but if they pick up just four seats they would pick the next Speaker.

Ann Arbor Democrat Donna Lasinski is also interested in the Speaker’s job.

She and Ms. Anthony are working with House candidates to get them elected, including knocking on doors.

“Helping other candidates around the state, especially in Oakland County, being a resource and when the weather gets a little better, doing doors,” explains Rep. Anthony.

But when it comes to raising money and doling it out to Democratic candidates, Ms. Lasinski has raised $175,000 while Ms. Anthony has raised just over $13,500.

Ms. Anthony says money is one thing and hard work is also important.

So she’s not bailing out.

Skubick: “Is there an 80% chance you are running?”

Rep. Anthony: “(laughter) You are good. Until my caucus members want to go in a different direction, I’m still in it.”

The vote for Speaker comes next November after voters decide which party should run the House.