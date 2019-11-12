Skubick: Lawmaker floats plan to slash wait time at Secretary of State offices

Michigan motorists have complained for years about having to stand in long lines at the Secretary of State offices.

But now comes a state lawmaker with a plan to address that issue.

“I went myself for a drivers license and for three hours I had to wait,” said Sen. Ruth Johnson.

That’s former Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson with first-hand knowledge about long lines at Secretary of State offices.

Jocelyn Benson replaced Ms. Johnson and promised during the campaign to get you in and out of the Secretary of State offices in thirty minutes.

Then after she was elected, she discovered it might take two years to deliver on that pledge.

Skubick: “She’s going to have trouble delivering on that pledge?”

Sen. Johnson: “I think that was a campaign commitment that wasn’t very practical.”

Entering the debate is a Republican lawmaker hoping to cut into those lines by allowing banks and credit union to offer those services too.

“Very likely the credit unions will start because they understand that this will drive traffic into their shops and then the banks may follow,” explains Rep. Matt Maddock. “And in some cases there would be no additional costs. “The secretary of state has indicated she is open to the idea, which means this is a real possibility.”

Former Secretary of State Johnson reflects you have to have highly trained employees if they go into the financial institutions.

“I wouldn’t reject it out of hand,” said Sen. Johnson. “I just think it will be very difficult. Probably easier in areas that have very small populations who don’t have problems with lines.”

Rep. Maddock reports drivers are eager for shorter lines.

“We have to do something,” insists Rep. Maddock. “If you have felt the pain of a Secretary of State line and the cost, sometimes a whole day of work, this could help to take some of the stress out of these offices.”

His legislation is pending in the House.