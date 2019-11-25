Skubick: Lawmaker warns of black market pot when legal sales begin

One of the major supporters of legalized pot is warning those communities that don’t want to sell marijuana that they are short-sighted and forcing the sale of pot back into the streets where their children could be harmed.

It’s the latest push back on pot.

State Senator Jeff Irwin says, “the communities that say no are pushing pot back into the neighborhoods. That’s a mistake.”

When backers of legalized pot urged voters to support their plan they made two major points.

If law enforcement was able to back off the pursuit of illegal pot users, it would have time to fight other crimes in the community.

And they argued, by placing pot under state control, it would get pot off the streets and kill the black market.

Statewide there are about 1,400 communities who say “no” to pot.

In our area there are 62 in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties including Mason, Williamston, Delta Township, DeWitt, Bath and St. Johns.

Ann Arbor Democrat Senator Jeff Irwin is warning those communities they are in for trouble.

“For those communities that say no, they are really emboldening and empowering the black market in their communities,” he explains. “And they are not taking advantage of the opportunity to redirect their crime resources toward crime.”

State regulators have authorized the first pot shops to open in another week with the first one going into Ann Arbor.

pot shops are expected in East Lansing and Lansing but not in Meridian Township.

Senator Irwin is puzzled that communities have so many bars but yet they don’t want pot. “It’s strange when I see communities with liquor stores everywhere yet they are resistant to the sale of pot. The state is mandating controls on these facilities in the way they do business. There’s a real double standard we are seeing. Its short sighted.”

Obviously, the voters in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties strongly disagree.