SKUBICK: Lawmakers butt heads over tax credit package for potential GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Late last night, the legislature finalized a business tax credit package that will impact GM’s decision to build an electric car battery plant in Delta Township.

Not everybody under the Capitol dome last night was pleased with the $1 billion business incentive package.

In fact, 33% of the lawmakers voted no.

Democrat Cynthia Johnson called it, “corporate welfare.”

Additionally, local Republican Senators Tom Barrett and Lana Theis were no votes, too.

This analysis from the Mackinac Center rejects using your tax dollars for some businesses, but not all of them.

“The way to improve the business climate in the state is to do it for everyone, not for a handful of companies selected by our lawmakers,” said James Hohman.

Gov. Whitmer, however, disagrees. The governor said this package will “empower Michigan to grow and attract billions in investments, and tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.”

The head of the Small Business Association Brian Calley called it, “a game-changer.”

Business Lobbyist Wendy Block argues Michigan has to compete with other states.

“What we’ve learned over the last decade is if Michigan wants to be competitive for the next generation of jobs we need to be competitive with other states,” said Block

Backers of this proposal hope these tax incentives could convince GM that it should build its new electric battery facility in Delta Township.

Business leader John Walsh contends if Michigan wants to remain the Car Capital, it needs to:

“Hold onto any automotive excellence,” said Walsh.