Skubick: Lawmakers claim budget progress hinges on six words

For the first time in months there are some positive developments to resolve the budget stalemate between the governor and the two Republican legislative leaders.

But while there are some hopeful signs, there are indications that progress on the budget hinges on six words.

Last night the Michigan lieutenant governor fired off a letter to the two Republican leaders indicating the governor, for the first time, was ready to relinquish some of her budgetary powers and give the legislature a stronger voice.

Skubick: “That letter; this is a reach-out to let’s get this done.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II: “That’s exactly what it said. Absolutely.”

The two leaders felt the letter had the makings of a compromise on the governor’s budgetary powers as she agreed to so-called boilerplate language to do that but that does not have the force of law.

And there’s the catch. Rather than shaking hands with the governor, on power sharing words, the Republican leaders want her to write it into law.

Rep. Lee Chatfield explains, “that will allow boiler plate and make it enforceable. I think we have some room to negate on this.”

Sen. Mike Shirkey, “we want her to write that into law. It’s a six word amendment into current statue.”

The three have talked about this but so far she has not changed her mind, according to the senator.

“I’m not sure she’s changed her position yet, but she’s not had available the benefits of this exchange.”

Next move is up to the governor with six little words standing in the way of restoring state service cuts.

Skubick: “If she says no, no deal?”

Sen. Shirkey: “We don’t have a deal, that’s right.”