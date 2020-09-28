Skubick: Lawmaker’s patience wearing thin waiting for Whitmer nursing home documents

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A key Republican lawmaker investigating nursing home deaths during the pandemic says he is losing his patience as he waits for the Whitmer administration to turn over internal documents on the nursing home problem.

“My patience is definitely wearing thin,” said State Rep. Matt Hall.

With 8,500 nursing home cases to date and 2,144 nursing home deaths along with 22 staff fatalities, Representative Rep. Matt Hall is co-chair of a House and Senate committee probing the nursing home policies of the Whitmer administration and he wants the governor to cough up internal emails on this issue.

Without speaking directly to those emails, the governor recently said this about cooperation. “We’re absolutely happy to share information so that people can see it,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “My team has been available for interviews, for hearings. we have shared an incredible amount of information and transparency is important to us.”

Rep. Hall is still waiting for the nursing home emails despite conversations with the governor’s health director. Mr. Hall says in those private talks, the administration has told him the requests are reasonable.

But he contends director Robert Nelson in a public hearing recently acted as if none of that had happened and the request was unreasonable.

Mr. Hall is in talks with the two Republican legislative leaders about securing subpoena power to get the documents. Mr. Hall says they will continue in good faith to attempt to work this out without pulling the subpoena trigger.

But he adds, “my patience is definitely wearing thin but this is a last resort and we want to make sure we’ve made every effort to in good faith do this in a voluntary and cooperative way and not be an adversarial way that requires a subpoena.”

Hall adds, “if there are no other options, I will pull the trigger” if he gets the subpoena power to do it.