SKUBICK: Capitol Commission inching closer to banning guns in State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ever since the open-carry demonstration at the State Capitol last spring, the anti-gun lobby and some lawmakers have been pushing hard to ban open carry in the building.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel ruled that the six member State Capitol Commission had the power to impose an open carry ban in the building.

The commision debated the issue, and after a 3-3 vote, the prohibition seemed doomed.

Now, WLNS’ Tim Skubick reports that there could be a crucial ‘yes” vote that breaks the tie.

The GOP co-chair, John Truscott, said he is “open” to the ban, but concealed weapons would still be allowed on-site.

Capitol Commissioner Joan Bauer is elated that the door is now finally open.

“If that would happen, I would be thrilled,” she said.

Mr. Truscott did not comment on this story. He wants to see the language of the ban first, and he wants to confer with the Michigan State Police on how to implement such a ban.

The Governor favors the ban.

“I’m hopeful that they will take action to ban weapons in the capitol,” said Governor Whitmer. “I don’t think any legislator should have to go to work and be in fear of their safety and be intimidated.”

The NRA and other pro-gun rights organizations argue that the state has a law legalizing open carry — so how can the state ban weapons in the capitol?

Bauer reports that weapons are banned in other buildings now.

“It’s not an absolute right to open carry anywhere you want,” she said. “There are restrictions.”

The commission is set to meet on January 25 via Zoom, but the gun ban is not on the agenda, but that’s subject to change.